The man will remain in custody for another day, and will be prohibited from traveling to the Old City for a period of 15 days.

"Giving a police officer the middle finger is not a criminal offense," the judge admitted, however, noted that "times are difficult and his behavior raises a cause of danger."

The Jerusalem Magistrate Court decided to extend the detention of a suspect who flipped off a police officer at the Temple Mount last week, Walla reported.