The protest takes place following another protest that took place outside Ohana's house on Tuesday in which five participants were attacked. Among the protesters, Ohana's cousin also demonstrated in front of the house with a megaphone, shouting: "All we want is democracy, we want equality. Ohana should resign, Iyad's blood is not worthless."

Dozens of people protested outside the home of Public Security Minister Amir Ohana in Tel Aviv on Thursday evening, with police forces in place to secure the area.