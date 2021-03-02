Driver who ran over man in Mea Shearim released, supporters celebrate

Ibrahim Hamed, the driver who ran over and killed a man in Mea Shearim on Sunday night during a demonstration against Shushan Purim restrictions, was released from custody on Tuesday night and greeted by a festive crowd with music and chants of Allahu Akbar, Palestinian media reported.Videos shared on social media show Hamed being carried on supporters' shoulders in the Wadi Al-Joz neighborhood of east Jerusalem as the crowd cheered him on.Hamed had stated that he lost control of the minibus he was driving after a haredi crowd attacked him and threw stones at him. "They wanted to kill me because I'm Arab," said Hamed, according to Channel 13. Hamed fled the scene after plowing into 47-year-old Mevasseret Zion resident Itamar Ben Abu. He later turned himself in to the police.Channel 13 screened a video from the scene where scores of haredi protesters can be seen blocking traffic against coronavirus lockdown rules. It showed a crowd of haredim throwing bottles at and surrounding the minibus, which sped up and crushed Ben Abu against another car.