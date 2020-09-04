Efforts underway to contain a fire in a factory in Segula

Efforts are underway to control a fire that broke out on Friday in a factory at the Segula industrial area near Petah Tikva, according to the Fire and Rescue Services.The factory contained dangerous chemicals and firefighters on the scene are trying to contain the fire and locate the fire's epicenter, while preventing its spread to nearby areas in the factory that contain various flammable materials. The statement added that firefighter teams are currently operating at 17 different fires throughout the country, as Israel faces an extreme heatwave.