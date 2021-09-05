Egyptian President Al-Sisi calls Herzog to wish 'Happy New Year'

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi spoke to President Isaac Herzog on Sunday evening to wish him a happy new year.



Egypt's President al-Sisi called me tonight to wish the Israeli people a happy #RoshHaShanah . We discussed bilateral issues and shared national interests. I thanked President al-Sisi for his important role pursuing regional stability and peace and we agreed to stay in contact September 5, 2021

Al-Sisi asked to personally congratulate Herzog on his new position as president, and bless the people of Israel for Rosh Hashana and the High Holy Days.

The two leaders discussed their nations' joint interests. Herzog thanked his counterpart for Egypt's important role in working towards maintaining stability in the region.