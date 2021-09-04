Herzog secretly met King Abdullah at his palace in Amman

President Isaac Herzog met King Abdullah at his palace in Amman last week, amid a sudden slate of high-level meetings about the frozen peace process as well as regional and bilateral relations.

"Jordan is a very important country. I have immense respect for King Abdullah, a great leader, and a highly significant regional actor," Herzog said on Saturday after the meeting.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also reportedly met with King Abdullah in July. Bennett has never publicly confirmed the meeting, but King Abdullah has made comments twice that appeared to reference it.

The Herzog-Abdullah meeting comes on the sidelines of a trilateral meeting held in Cairo on Thursday between the Jordanian monarch, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Herzog noted that King Abdullah had "recently met extremely important leaders, including [US] President [Joe] Biden, [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin, President al-Sisi, and Mahmoud Abbas.

"In our meeting, among the things we discussed were the core issues in the dialogue between our states," Herzog said.