"The rumors about haredim spreading disease has influenced young Arabs as well, who think harassing them is funny," Eichler explained.

He demanded that the mockery and violence be put to an end, lest it bring about bloodshed. While now the attacks are not deadly, the situation could escalate, he warned.

United Torah Judaism MK Yisrael Eichler discussed the growing trend in Arab violence against ultra-Orthodox Jews in the street at the Knesset's session on Tuesday.