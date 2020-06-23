Elad, neighborhoods in Tiberias designated as coronavirus red zones

The affected neighborhoods in Tiberias are: Ramat Tivaria B, Ramat Tivaria C, Neighborhood 200, Tivaria Illit and Ben Gurion.

The affected areas will remain red zones for seven days starting on Wednesday at 8 a.m. until Wednesday, June 1 at 8 a.m.

The prime minister stated after the committee meeting that additional cities would be considered for the red zone designation on Wednesday.

"The surest way to stop this outbreak is for all citizens of Israel to wear masks and keep distance," said Netanyahu.

The city of Elad and a number of neighborhoods within Tiberias have been designated as red zones by a Knesset committee headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday evening.