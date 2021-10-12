Elazar Stern withdraws candidacy for head of Jewish Agency

Intelligence Services Minister Elazar Stern, who was Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid's candidate for Jewish Agency chairman, announced on Facebook on Tuesday that he is quitting the race following a scandal over his shredding complaints in the IDF.

Stern was set to be interviewed by the ten-member Jewish Agency chairmanship selection committee on Wednesday, but he opted not to in the wake of the scandal.

"In the current atmosphere, I do not find it right at this time to present myself for election as Chairman of the Jewish Agency. I do so with clean hands and with a full heart, and I know all of my years and past actions are evidence of my true ways.

I apologize to anyone who was hurt by my words and the interpretation given to them, and to my family who stand firm despite the difficulty. I will continue to act to the best of my ability, wherever I am, to secure a better future for the State of Israel and the Jewish people," read his statement.

One of his opponents for the agency chairmanship responded that the heads of the government may have to decide on a new candidate before the decision is set to be announced in two weeks at the Jewish Agency Board of Governors meeting.

"This is a huge blow for Bennett, after he put his weight behind Stern," the candidate said.

Eight candidates remain in the race: Former MKs Michal Cutler-Wunsh, Danny Danon, Uzi Dayan, Michael Oren and Omer Yankelevich; ANU Museum hear Irina Nevzlin; Deputy Jerusalem Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahum and Bar-Ilan University Professor Yaffa Zilbershatz.