Eli Avidar ministerial appointment passes, he quits Knesset

By GIL HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 3, 2021 22:49
Renegade Yisrael Beytenu MK Eli Avidar's appointment as Strategic Planning Minister in the Prime Minister's Office passed in the Knesset on Tuesday night by a 54 to 48 vote.
After he was sworn in, Avidar immediately delivered his resignation letter from the Knesset to Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy.
He quit via the Norwegian Law, which enables ministers to resign from the Knesset in favor of the next candidate on their party list and come back at their expense if they quit the Knesset.
Avidar will be replaced in the Knesset by veteran journalist Sharon Roffe Ofir, who is deputy mayor of the Haifa suburb Kiryat Tivon. 
When Roffe Ofir enters the Knesset, there will be 35 MKs, which will tie a record.
