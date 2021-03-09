The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Eli Cohen's 'personal object' found in search for spy's body - report

Russian forces are allegedly searching on the behalf of Israel near ​​the al-Yarmouk refugee camp in Syria.

By CODY LEVINE  
MARCH 9, 2021 17:40
Israeli master spy Eli Cohen in Syria, wearing a watch recovered by the Mossad (photo credit: GOVERNMENT PRESS OFFICE)
Israeli master spy Eli Cohen in Syria, wearing a watch recovered by the Mossad
(photo credit: GOVERNMENT PRESS OFFICE)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated in an interview with i24 news that significant progress has been made in finding the remains of Israeli spy Eli Cohen, who was hanged by Syrian authorities in May 1965 upon being discovered as an Israeli spy.
The announcement came according to information from i24 that an object belonging to Eli Cohen was found and transferred by the Syrians to Russian forces in the area.
Russian forces are allegedly searching on the behalf of Israel near ​​the al-Yarmouk refugee camp in Syria. 
Netanyahu confirmed to I24 that the Israeli government is indeed searching for his remains, saying when asked on the question that "This is true. That's all I can say. I am committed to restoring each of our fallen and missing. We brought the remains of Zachary Baumel to Israel. It came as a result of my close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, when he sent his forces, under offers of intelligence that we passed on to them, to return Baumel. We will continue these efforts to [return] Eli Cohen and everyone else."
The I24 report also noted that Syria and Russia are currently negotiating the exactl price Israel will pay in order to receive more information regarding the whereabouts of Cohen's remains. A Russian souce associated with Russia's intelligence apparatus said to I24 that the Syrians gave Russian forces accurate maps of the al-Yarmouk refugee camp, in order to conduct the search.
The family of Eli Cohen did not comment on the matter. 
Eli Cohen is one of Israel's most famous spies. Born to a Jewish family in Alexandria, Egypt, Cohen was notable for developing a close relationship with Syria's political and military elite in the early to mid 1960s, providing highly valuable intelligence to Israel immediately prior to the outbreak of the Six Day War in 1967.
Cohen was eventually discovered by Syrian counterintelligence in 1965, and later hanged after being discovered. 


Tags Syria eli cohen Spy
