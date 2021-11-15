Emergency services, ministries to drill response to radiological terror

The IDF, emergency services and relevant government offices will drill on Tuesday the response to a radiological terror attack, the Defense Ministry announced on Monday.

The drill will take place in Jerusalem, in Teddy Stadium and Pais Arena. The exercise will be led by the Defense Ministry and Israel Police, with the cooperation of Magen David Adom, Fire and Rescue Services, the IDF, the Health Ministry, the Environmental Protection Ministry and Jerusalem Municipality.

During the drill, explosions will be heard and the movement of security forces and emergency services will be noticeable.

The drill is taking place as part of a series of drills concerning unconventional terrorism which take place every year. The Defense Ministry stressed that the drill was planned in advance and is not related any occurrences.