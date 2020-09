"Hezbollah's continued development of its terror infrastructure within Lebanon will lead to a much greater disaster than what happened at the port of Beirut. Today, I call on the Security Council to hold an urgent discussion on the Prime Minister's revelations, and declare all of Hezbollah a terrorist organization," Israel's UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan said.

Prime Minister Netanyahu revealed before the UN General Assembly on Tuesday evening a new Hezbollah missile site. The site is located in the Beirut neighborhood of Janah, and embedded in civilian housing and near gas stations.