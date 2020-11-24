The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Netanyahu trial postponed until February

Netanyahu trial postponed until February

The trial had been scheduled to start in January.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
NOVEMBER 24, 2020 19:19
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press statement ahead of the start of his trial at the District Court in Jerusalem in May.
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press statement ahead of the start of his trial at the District Court in Jerusalem in May.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
The Jerusalem District Court on Tuesday postponed the start of the public corruption trial against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu until February in light of ongoing evidentiary disputes between the prosecution and the defense.
The trial had been scheduled to start in January.
While the postponement seemed like a modest victory for Netanyahu, who has consistently tried to push off the stage at which witnesses will be called, there was no sign from the court that there would be further delays.
In fact, the court did not postpone the upcoming deadlines of November 29, for the defense to file motions to dismiss the case on broad legal grounds without need for witnesses (motions which the court is expected to reject) or the December 6 pretrial hearing of those motions orally.
In light of the evidentiary disputes, the court did push back the submission of a formal and final answer by Netanyahu and other defendants to the indictments against them to January 4.


