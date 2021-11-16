The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Exploitation of vulnerable consumers to face increased fine - proposed bill

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 16, 2021 11:49
Stores and businesses that exploit vulnerable consumers will face an increased fine, according to a memorandum of law proposed by Economy Minister Orna Barbivay and Social Equality and Pensioners Minister Meirav Cohen.
Vulnerable consumers include senior citizens, minors, new immigrants, people with disabilities and more. From now on, business owners who violate the Consumer Protection Law against these populaces will be considered a violator in aggravated circumstances and subjected to increased fines, 1.5 times what is currently practiced in the law, amounting to tens of thousands of shekels, according to the memorandum.
The law is being proposed as major supermarket chains are under investigation for price-fixing, following the Channel 12 report that goods on Shufersal’s online site catering to the haredi public – Shufersal Mehadrin Direct – were significantly cheaper than the same goods offered on the supermarket’s “regular” website.
Supplies of Egyptian gas expected in Lebanon by early 2022 -minister
By REUTERS
11/16/2021 12:32 PM
Head of Shabak met with Mahmoud Abbas - Diplomatic source
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , LAHAV HARKOV
11/16/2021 11:43 AM
New ambassador to US Mike Herzog sworn into office
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/16/2021 11:36 AM
Netanyahu trial: Key witness testimony postponed due to new evidence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/16/2021 10:43 AM
Explosion in Uganda capital kills at least two - local TV
By REUTERS
11/16/2021 10:03 AM
Palestinian killed in clashes with IDF - Palestinian media
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/16/2021 09:01 AM
IDF, Israel Police capture two smuggling weapons into Jordan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2021 11:42 PM
Biden signs $1 trillion infrastructure bill
By REUTERS
11/15/2021 11:31 PM
Pentagon continues to see unusual Russian military activity near Ukraine
By REUTERS
11/15/2021 10:30 PM
Iranian helicopter came close to US warship - Pentagon
By REUTERS
11/15/2021 10:15 PM
Female teenager killed by her boyfriend was choked, autopsy shows
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2021 08:52 PM
UN calls for new talks on Yemen's Hodeidah port as frontlines shift
By REUTERS
11/15/2021 08:45 PM
Justice Ministry to provide hotline for transgender legal issues
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2021 08:24 PM
IAF helicopter conducts emergency landing due to malfunction
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2021 08:02 PM
Saudi-led coalition says redeployment in Yemen meant to back govt forces
By REUTERS
11/15/2021 07:37 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by