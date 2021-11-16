Stores and businesses that exploit vulnerable consumers will face an increased fine, according to a memorandum of law proposed by Economy Minister Orna Barbivay and Social Equality and Pensioners Minister Meirav Cohen.

Vulnerable consumers include senior citizens, minors, new immigrants, people with disabilities and more. From now on, business owners who violate the Consumer Protection Law against these populaces will be considered a violator in aggravated circumstances and subjected to increased fines, 1.5 times what is currently practiced in the law, amounting to tens of thousands of shekels, according to the memorandum.

The law is being proposed as major supermarket chains are under investigation for price-fixing, following the Channel 12 report that goods on Shufersal’s online site catering to the haredi public – Shufersal Mehadrin Direct – were significantly cheaper than the same goods offered on the supermarket’s “regular” website.