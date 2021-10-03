Explosion in Kabul kills civilians - Taliban spokesman

A blast in Kabul killed multiple civilians on Sunday, according to a spokesman for the Taliban

The explosion occurred near the Eid Gah Mosque during a memorial service for the late mother of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, Al Jazeera reported.

Al Jazeera quoted a nearby shopkeeper who told an AFP reporter that he heard an explosion followed by gunfire and that the Taliban had blocked the road shortly before the blast.

A Taliban soldier stands on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 16, 2021. (credit: WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Associated Press reported that an Italian-funded hospital in Kabul confirmed on Twitter that it had admitted four people who were injured in the explosion.

This is a developing story.