Fears of 'digital dictatorship' as Myanmar deploys AI

By REUTERS  
MARCH 18, 2021 16:37
Protesters in Myanmar fear they are being tracked with Chinese facial recognition technology, as spiraling violence and street surveillance spark fears of a "digital dictatorship" to replace ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
Human rights groups say the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to check on citizens' movements poses a "serious threat" to their liberty.
More than 200 people have been killed since Nobel peace laureate Suu Kyi was overthrown in a Feb. 1 coup, triggering mass protests that security forces have struggled to suppress with increasingly violent tactics.
Security forces have focused on stamping out dissent in cities including the capital Naypyidaw, Yangon and Mandalay, where hundreds of CCTV cameras had been installed as part of a drive to improve governance and curb crime.
