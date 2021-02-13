Finance Ministry approves NIS 500m. to support people with disabilities

Finance Minister Israel Katz and Welfare Minister Itzik Shmuli approved a special grant of NIS 500 million to support people with disabilities, the Finance Ministry announced on Saturday.

The funds will be delivered to the community of people with disabilities in March and June. Each person who is eligible for state support will get additional aid in accordance with their situation.

"Tonight we prove once again that the disabled community is at the top of our list of priorities," Katz said.