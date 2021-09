A fire broke out in Har Hacarmel near Haifa on Sunday afternoon, a spokesperson for Israel Fire and Rescue Services reported.

Firefighters were able to stop the spread of the fire towards the homes in the area after one house was slightly burned on the outside wall.

After an hour of fighting the fire, the firefighters announced that they had full control over the fire.

No one was injured in the fire.

Fire breaks out near Haifa (credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICES HOF DIVISION SPOKESPERSON)

This is a developing story.