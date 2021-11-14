Fire raging near Ma’alot-Tarshiha, houses evacuated

fire broke out during the night between Saturday and Sunday in the Hacienda Forest near Ma’alot-Tarshiha in Israel's north, the Israel Fire and Rescue Department announced early Sunday morning.

Some 100 houses were evacuated, according to Israel Police. 15 firefighting teams and six planes are fighting the flames.

Fire extinguishing efforts near Ma'alot Tarshiha, August 17, 2021

The fire was caused by human activity, and arson is suspected, the Fire and Rescue services reported.

No one has been reported injured but a vehicle and some stores were damaged. A command center was set up, with representatives from the police, fire and rescue service , Ma'alot Tarshiha municipality and MDA.

A fire rages near Ma'alot Tarshiha on November 14, 2021. (credit: FIRE AND RESCUE AUTHORITY NORTHERN DIVISION)

This is a developing story.