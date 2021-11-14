The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Fire raging near Ma’alot-Tarshiha, houses evacuated

A fire broke out early Sunday morning near Ma'alot-Tarshiha in Israel's north, leading to the evacuation of homes.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 14, 2021 07:16

Updated: NOVEMBER 14, 2021 08:26
A fire rages near Ma'alot Tarshiha on November 14, 2021 (photo credit: FIRE AND RESCUE AUTHORITY NORTHERN DIVISION)
A fire rages near Ma'alot Tarshiha on November 14, 2021
(photo credit: FIRE AND RESCUE AUTHORITY NORTHERN DIVISION)
A fire broke out during the night between Saturday and Sunday in the Hacienda Forest near Ma’alot-Tarshiha in Israel's north, the Israel Fire and Rescue Department announced early Sunday morning.
Some 100 houses were evacuated, according to Israel Police. 15 firefighting teams and six planes are fighting the flames. 
Fire extinguishing efforts near Ma'alot Tarshiha, August 17, 2021
The fire was caused by human activity, and arson is suspected, the Fire and Rescue services reported.  
No one has been reported injured but a vehicle and some stores were damaged. A command center was set up, with representatives from the police, fire and rescue service, Ma'alot Tarshiha municipality and MDA.
A fire rages near Ma'alot Tarshiha on November 14, 2021. (credit: FIRE AND RESCUE AUTHORITY NORTHERN DIVISION) A fire rages near Ma'alot Tarshiha on November 14, 2021. (credit: FIRE AND RESCUE AUTHORITY NORTHERN DIVISION)
This is a developing story.


Tags Galilee fire firefighter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Ben & Jerry's: Kashrut made political - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel won’t stop NSO since it benefits from cyber ambiguity - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The cons of reopening the US consulate

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Israel's new budget is as sound as a shekel

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

The immorality of confusing victims with villains - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Adding cinnamon to your coffee will speed up your metabolism - study

Cinnamon

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by