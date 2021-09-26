Firefight breaks out between Palestinians, Israeli forces in West Bank

Armed clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli security forces in the town of Burqin, west of Jenin, on Saturday night, as Israeli forces arrested a number of Palestinian suspects in the Jenin area, according to Palestinian media.

At least one Palestinian was wounded in the clashes, according to initial reports.

Arrests were also reported in the town of Beit Fajjar, south of Bethlehem, and in Hebron.

Earlier in the night, Palestinian media reported that Palestinians had fired towards the Jalameh Checkpoint near Jenin amid arrests in the city.