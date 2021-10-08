Firefighters continue battling fire in Jerusalem hills

Firefighters continued to battle a wildfire in Begin National Park between Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh on Friday, with 19 firefighting teams and four firefighting aircraft taking part.
As of Friday morning, there were two main hotspots, one near Mount Giora and one north of the town of Mevo Beitar. No towns are currently at risk, but the fire is not yet fully under control.
Jerusalem Fire and Rescue Services District Commander Nissim Twitto stated that firefighters are focusing on extinguishing the fire before winds in the area strengthen in the afternoon.A woman in her 30s was arrested on Thursday after suspicion arose of her igniting the fire. She is being questioned by Israel Police.