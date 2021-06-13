Wildfires break out near Jerusalem, block traffic to Tel Aviv

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

A fire broke out in Mevaseret Zion on Sunday afternoon, and began to spread close to nearby residential areas.Due to the proximity to the fire, residents have been asked to evacuate their houses.Eight fire crews are currently operating at the scene to get the fire under control, and they are joined by six firefighting planes. Two additional teams are expected to arrive at the scene shortly.In addition to the fire in Mevaseret, another fire was reported at the Lifta Nature Reserve near the entrance to Jerusalem, N12 reported.Police said Route 1 - which connects Tel Aviv and Jerusalem - was blocked for traffic from the Latrun Interchange heading east as a result of the fire.Police are on the scene and directing traffic. Drivers are advised to travel on alternative roads.This is a developing story.