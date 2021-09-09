The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
More fires break out near Gaza border in southern Israel

Israel Fire and Rescue Services reported the two fires were not caused by incendiary balloons.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 9, 2021 16:21
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire in the Simhoni forest caused by incendiary ballons sent by Palestinian terrorists into southern Israel. June 15, 2021. (photo credit: FLASH90)
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire in the Simhoni forest caused by incendiary ballons sent by Palestinian terrorists into southern Israel. June 15, 2021.
(photo credit: FLASH90)
Two fires broke out in the Gaza border area on Thursday, one near Kibbutz Or Haner in the Sha'ar Hanegev Regional Council and the second near Sderot.
Following investigations regarding the possibility of the fires being ignited by incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip, Israel Fire and Rescue Services announced that is not the case.
On Monday, three fires that were caused by incendiary balloons broke out, also in Sha'ar Hanegev Regional Council.
In response, IDF struck a Hamas rocket manufacturing site, as well as a military compound with a concrete plant in the Gaza Strip.
In August, Several fires broke out in different locations within Kissufim and Be'eri forests, along the Gaza border, due to incendiary balloons.
MASKED PALESTINIAN supporters of the Islamic Jihad movement prepare incendiary balloons east of Gaza City, to launch across the border fence toward Israel, earlier this month. (credit: ATIA MOHAMMED/FLASH90)MASKED PALESTINIAN supporters of the Islamic Jihad movement prepare incendiary balloons east of Gaza City, to launch across the border fence toward Israel, earlier this month. (credit: ATIA MOHAMMED/FLASH90)
The fires come as tensions in the West Bank are extremely high after the escape of six Palestinian inmates from Gilboa prison on Monday, and the ensuing manhunt and measures taken to secure Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) inmates.
Israel canceled family visits for Palestinian prisoners until the end of the month following violent riots that broke out in jails across the country.


