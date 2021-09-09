More fires break out near Gaza border in southern Israel

Two fires broke out in the Gaza border area on Thursday, one near Kibbutz Or Haner in the Sha'ar Hanegev Regional Council and the second near Sderot.

Following investigations regarding the possibility of the fires being ignited by incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip, Israel Fire and Rescue Services announced that is not the case.

On Monday, three fires that were caused by incendiary balloons broke out, also in Sha'ar Hanegev Regional Council.

In response , IDF struck a Hamas rocket manufacturing site, as well as a military compound with a concrete plant in the Gaza Strip.

In August, Several fires broke out in different locations within Kissufim and Be'eri forests, along the Gaza border, due to incendiary balloons.

MASKED PALESTINIAN supporters of the Islamic Jihad movement prepare incendiary balloons east of Gaza City, to launch across the border fence toward Israel, earlier this month. (credit: ATIA MOHAMMED/FLASH90)

The fires come as tensions in the West Bank are extremely high after the escape of six Palestinian inmates from Gilboa prison on Monday, and the ensuing manhunt and measures taken to secure Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) inmates.