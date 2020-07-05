Five Jewish settlers inured at Ma'ale Shomron clash, one Palestinian shot

Six men, five Jewish settlers and one Palestinian, were injured near the West Bank settlement of Ma'ale Shomron on Sunday during a clash between Palestinians and settlers, N12 reported.According to an eyewitness, a settler shot and injured the Palestinian following a confrontation between the two groups. Police spokesperson reported that a group of young settlers arrived to a plot of land where a group of Palestinians had been working and the two groups began to fight. The wounded men were all taken to hospital. IDF and police forces began an investigation into the case. In the Palestinian town of Far’un in the West Bank IDF soldiers were called on the scene to prevent the illegal entry of workers into the country.