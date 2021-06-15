Former military security official: Hamas will want to test new gov't

Brig.-Gen. Amir Avivi, who serves as the CEO of Habithonistim - a non-profit group of former military officers - said that Hamas will want to test the new Israeli government and that Israel needs to prepare to defend its capital in Jerusalem, after it posed threats surrounding the Jerusalem Flag March.Avivi warned that the flag parade could lead to a possible security escalation, as many others have said.On Monday evening, a Hamas spokesman threatened that the March of Flags could spark a new round of conflict “to protect al-Aqsa and Jerusalem,” and called on all Arab-Israelis and east Jerusalem residents to confront those participating in the march, according to a report by Channel 13 News."As far as Hamas is concerned, they will no doubt want to examine the new government," Avivi told 103FM. "We need to be prepared and ready to fight for our capital. There is no more convenient situation for us to exercise our rights.""In the end, Hamas has been severely beaten, and I am not sure if it wants another round," he added. "Another round, [Hamas] will be in a very big problem, and we will stand our ground.