Former MK Haneen Zoabi convicted of fraud and forgery in plea deal

Former MK Haneen Zoabi (Balad) was convicted on Monday of fraud and forgery in a prearranged plea deal.

Zoabi and 12 additional defendants, some of whom held official positions in the Balad Party in the past, were indicted on August 4. The indictment was part of a plea deal, in which the defendants agreed to confess and be convicted of the offenses attributed to them, but will then petition for the imposition of agreed-upon sentences, including prison sentences that will run through service work, public benefit work, probation, as well as fines ranging from NIS 25,000-75,000.Zoabi was investigated along with about 35 other suspects, including senior officials at the time in the Balad Party, for forgery and fraud in connection with Balad Party reporting documents that were submitted to the State Comptroller, in two general and local election campaigns in 2013.