An explosion occurred in the yard of a house on Ein Shaviv Street in Mitzpe Ramon on Thursday, Israel Police Spokesperson in the Negev reported.Magen David Adom medics arrived at the scene to find five injured children, including a 4-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy in moderate condition, and another two children, aged 7 and 10, in mild condition. The victims were evacuated to Soroka Medical Center via helicopter.The children were injured while reportedly playing with a light bomb.