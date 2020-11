An assailant shouting "Allahu Akbar" (God is Greatest) beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a church in Nice on Thursday, in France's second deadly knife attack in two weeks with a suspected Islamist motive.

The suspected attacker, a 21-year-old from Tunisia, was shot by police and is now in critical condition in a hospital.

Another four people have been placed in custody over last week's fatal knife attack in the French city of Nice, BFM TV and Agence France Presse (AFP) reported on Tuesday.