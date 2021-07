The ceremony was held in honor of the US Independence Day, and the ambassadors who chose not to attend did so because of the location – their countries do not recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

According to Ynet, ambassadors who did attend the event included officials from Romania and the UK, as well as Kosovo, Australia, Norway, and Canada.

Senior European ambassadors to Israel, including German and French officials, boycotted the July 4th ceremony at the US Embassy in Jerusalem, according to Ynet.