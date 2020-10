The reporter was attacked while trying to cover the illegal gatherings that took place in the area, according to the report.

After being identified by several locals, Glick was reportedly toppled and beaten. The report also indicated that Glick's phone was taken from him and only returned later.

The Army Radio correspondent on haredi (ultra-Orthodox) related issues, Shahar Glick, was attacked on Wednesday by a group of haredi rioters in Jerusalem, N12 reported.