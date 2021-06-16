Gantz appeals to remove gag order from coronavirus protocols

Defense Minister Benny Gantz appealed to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Wednesday to remove the 30-year gag-order which was placed on transcripts from the coronavirus cabinet's meetings last year.

In a letter, Gantz wrote to Bennett that "throughout the fight against the spread of the coronavirus, public confidence in government decisions eroded. At that time, partial publications from the discussions, which were based on biased leaks, were exposed to the public.

"It's time the protocols be exposed, so that the entire public can be aware of the actions of the cabinet and its ministers."