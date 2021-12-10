The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Gantz, Blinken met in Washington

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 10, 2021 00:54
Secretary of Defense Benny Gantz met in Washington with United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Thursday night. The Ministry of Defense stated that at the meeting the two discussed expanding the Abraham Accords and normalization with Arab countries. Gantz told Blinken that Israel is also working to strengthen relations with Jordan and Egypt.
According to Ynet, Gantz stressed "the need for steps to halt Iran's progress in nuclear development and halt Iranian aggression, while understanding that Iran is first and foremost a global and regional challenge."
Ukraine says Russia rejects new ceasefire proposals, prisoner swaps
By REUTERS
12/10/2021 12:51 AM
January 6 panel moves toward contempt charge against Meadows
By REUTERS
12/10/2021 12:21 AM
IDF Iron Dome operator indicted for rape of fellow woman soldier
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/09/2021 11:22 PM
Biden to convey support for Ukraine's sovereignty in call with Zelenskiy
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 10:15 PM
COVID: Current travel restrictions to stay in place for another 10 days
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/09/2021 10:03 PM
Flu rates increased significantly in Israel - Health Ministry
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/09/2021 08:17 PM
Gunmen kill at least 14 civilian militiamen in Burkina Faso
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 07:40 PM
Michigan school shooting 'entirely preventable,' says $100m. lawsuit
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 07:02 PM
Britain warns Putin: it will cost Russia severely if you attack Ukraine
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 06:59 PM
Maxwell trial delayed by lawyer's illness
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 06:56 PM
Ganz expected to meet with Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah -report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/09/2021 06:28 PM
Accident at gas condensate pipeline in southwest Iran - Fars
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 05:03 PM
UK PM Johnson and wife announce birth of a baby girl
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 04:08 PM
Armenia says Azerbaijan intensively shelling its military positions
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 03:54 PM
Three Turkish soldiers killed in operations in Iraq - ministry
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 03:44 PM
