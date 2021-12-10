Gantz, Blinken met in Washington

Secretary of Defense Benny Gantz met in Washington with United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Thursday night. The Ministry of Defense stated that at the meeting the two discussed expanding the Abraham Accords and normalization with Arab countries. Gantz told Blinken that Israel is also working to strengthen relations with Jordan and Egypt.

According to Ynet, Gantz stressed "the need for steps to halt Iran's progress in nuclear development and halt Iranian aggression, while understanding that Iran is first and foremost a global and regional challenge."

