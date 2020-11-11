Gantz calls for Coronavirus Cabinet meeting this week

"Netanyahu, we must convene the Corona Cabinet this week and give clear instructions to the public," said Gantz, mentioning that decisions made concerning lockdowns on red cities and increasing fines had not been fully carried out.

"Millions of students and business owners are waiting for our cabinet decisions, so I demanded a hearing this week that would provide certainty and where we can discuss the implementation of our decisions to fight disease, and the possibility of opening part of the economy in a partial outline in open areas, as proposed by local government leaders, and the education system," added Gantz.

Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to have the Coronavirus Cabinet meet this week in order to make decisions on the next stage of the exit plan from the national lockdown.