Gantz discusses ICC probe with German, French defense ministers

Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke with German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer on Thursday to thank her for her country's support of Israel in opposing the International Criminal Court's recent decision to investigate war crimes allegedly committed by Israelis and Palestinians during operation Protective Edge in the summer of 2014.

Gantz also discussed the ICC probe in a call with French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly on Thursday night, urging France to act to help Israel deal with the probe.

In addition, the two discussed regional developments and the expected renewal of the Iran nuclear deal.