Gantz discusses strategic issues with Russian defense minister

Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke on Friday morning with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.The conversation was focused on the current strategic issues pertaining to the situation in the Middle East and the importance of maintaining regional stability.Gantz has expressed his appreciation for Russia's understanding of Israel's regional interests while stressing the fact that Israel remains resolute in its intention to counter the ongoing Iranian entrenchment efforts in Syria as well as Iran's nuclear aspirations.Gantz further added that he expects the bilateral dialogue between the two nations to continue.