Gantz: In next war, army will powerfully enter depths of enemy territory

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 24, 2021 12:03
Defense Minister Benny Gantz stressed that in the next operation or war, Israeli forces will "immediately and powerfully" enter the depths of enemy territory, if need be, during a memorial ceremony for soldiers who fell during the Second Lebanon War.
"In the next operations or, God forbid, wars, when we have to reach the depths of the enemy again, these forces, which are based on both regular and reserve [forces] - will arrive immediately and powerfully, and will be a central part of the fighting," said Gantz.
"We will activate them if required. Not lightly, but with the knowledge and understanding that the decisive capacity of the army is required, powerful, existing and ready for the tasks before us," added Gantz.
Gantz stressed that while Israel wishes for peace, it is willing to use its "full capacity" in any arena, including Lebanon.
"Attempts to quietly sabotage our borders do not go unnoticed, and we keep our eyes open, act routinely and are prepared for extensive operations even in emergencies," said Gantz.
Kremlin accuses British warship of unacceptable 'provocation'
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/24/2021 12:48 PM
About half of COVID cases from outside country were vaccinated
Binyamina becomes red city due to coronavirus outbreak, 122 infected
IDF reinforces soldiers in West Bank amid spike in violence
US National Security Advisor meets with IDF General, iterates Israel aid
Saudi-led coalition destroys 4 Houthi drones headed towards kingdom
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/23/2021 07:54 PM
Iranian journalists killed in bus accident in northwestern Iran
Iran to decide whether to extend IAEA monitoring deal after expiry
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/23/2021 05:54 PM
Turkey says it will stop reinforcing Afghan airport security
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/23/2021 05:38 PM
Two arrested for torching car in Jerusalem's Silwan neighborhood
Russian forces fire warning shots at British destroyer in Black Sea
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/23/2021 03:12 PM
Iran, world powers making progress in nuclear talks - Germany's Maas
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/23/2021 01:33 PM
Mosquitoes infected with West Nile Fever virus found in northern Israel
Airstrike kills dozens in Ethiopia's Tigray region
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/23/2021 12:51 PM
Afghan hospital burns after attack; Taliban seize border post in north
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/23/2021 12:35 PM
