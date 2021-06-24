Gantz: In next war, army will powerfully enter depths of enemy territory

"In the next operations or, God forbid, wars, when we have to reach the depths of the enemy again, these forces, which are based on both regular and reserve [forces] - will arrive immediately and powerfully, and will be a central part of the fighting," said Gantz.

"We will activate them if required. Not lightly, but with the knowledge and understanding that the decisive capacity of the army is required, powerful, existing and ready for the tasks before us," added Gantz.

Gantz stressed that while Israel wishes for peace, it is willing to use its "full capacity" in any arena, including Lebanon.

"Attempts to quietly sabotage our borders do not go unnoticed, and we keep our eyes open, act routinely and are prepared for extensive operations even in emergencies," said Gantz.

