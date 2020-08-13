Gantz: Israel-UAE deal expresses Israel's eternal aspiration for peace

Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz commented on the Israel-UAE peace agreement and thanked President Donald Trump and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed for making the historic deal possible."I would like to thank first and foremost US President Donald Trump, a true friend of Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed. The agreement expresses the alliance between regional countries that are interested in regional stability and cooperation, and emphasizes Israel's eternal aspiration of reaching peace with its neighbors. "I'm positive that the agreement will have positive implications on the future of the Middle East as a whole and on Israel's position in the world and in the area," Gantz said in a statement.