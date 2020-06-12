Gantz, ministers meet to discuss West Bank settlements



Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz met Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn and Minister for Civic Issues within the Defense Ministry Michael Biton on Friday to discuss the ramifications of the High Court nixing the Settlements Law on Tuesday.

The law would have retroactively legalized over 4,000 unauthorized settler units in the West Bank.



The three discussed if there were other legal options to deal with units which, in hindsight, were built on private Palestinian land. They ordered a special committee be formed to discuss such options and suggest solutions.