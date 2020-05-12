Gantz resigns from the position of Knesset speaker

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz resigned from his role as Knesset Speaker on Tuesday evening in a move to facilitate the formation of a new government by Thursday.

There is a legal dispute over whether there have to be 48 hours between Gantz quitting as Knesset speaker and the government being formed. His resignation took effect at 9:57 p.m. tonight, the Knesset secretary announced Tuesday night in a two-minute session of the Knesset plenum.

Tourism Minister Yariv Levin (Likud), who will replace Gantz as Knesset speaker, also formally resigned on Tuesday night.