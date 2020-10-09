Gantz: 'The continued financial attack on Israel's citizens must end'

"The continued financial attack on Israel's citizens must end," Gantz wrote in a Facebook post.

"It's not a personal political consideration, but an economic and national one," Gantz noted. "The budget belongs to the Israeli public, not to Netanyahu. If he harms Israel's citizens, I'll prevent it from happening."

Gantz addressed the recent public demand that the Blue and White party resign from the government and clarified that Blue and White ministers won't be leaving their offices.

"[We're here to] make sure that no national decisions are the result of personal political desires," Gantz concluded.

Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz addressed on Friday the budget crisis and his demand that the government approves a budget for 2021.