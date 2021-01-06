Gantz to Netanyahu: Vaccinate special ed teachers, at-risk youth

Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz urgently pressed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday to immediately vaccinate the educational staff who care for students with special needs, as well as Israel's at-risk youth."The special education programs are open even during national lockdown, as they are doing an incredibly important, challenging and essential job," said Gantz.In his letter, Gantz suggested this task be left to Israel's security forces and the IDF to execute in a thorough and efficient way.The government decided on Tuesday to shutter the entire educational system except for special education programming."As a country, we cannot let them slip between our fingers, we can't abandon them. Vaccinating these groups must be top priority," Gantz said.