Gantz welcomes reopening of vaccine negotiations with Palestinians

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said in a Blue and White faction meeting on Monday that he "welcome[s] the Palestinian Authority's announcement that we will return to talking about the implementation of the agreement between the PA and Pfizer regarding the supply of vaccines from Israel."

"The State of Israel has a clear medical, political and security interest that our Palestinian neighbors will be vaccinated," Gantz said, emphasizing that Israel is "committed to the health of [its] neighbors," and that he is "sure a solution will be found that benefits all parties involved."

"We will promote further cooperation with the PA — which is the moderate and representative factor of the Palestinians in the region - and with important Egyptian support, on the issue of rehabilitating the Gaza Strip," Gantz added.