Mazal Tov, Mr. President. Happy Birthday to an exceptional friend of the State of Israel, President Donald J. Trump ( @realDonaldTrump On behalf of myself and the people of Israel, we extend our gratitude and warmest congratulations to you.Mazal Tov, Mr. President. pic.twitter.com/aVQRdIX6ru June 14, 2020

Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz wished US President Donald Trump a happy birthday on Twitter on Sunday."Happy Birthday to an exceptional friend of the State of Israel, President Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) On behalf of myself and the people of Israel, we extend our gratitude and warmest congratulations to you. Mazal Tov, Mr. President," Gantz wrote.