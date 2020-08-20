The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
German ambulance plane due to leave to pick up Navalny tonight

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 20, 2020 21:02
An ambulance aircraft with a team specialized in treating coma patients is due to leave Germany to pick up Russian dissident Alexei Navalny on Thursday evening, Berlin-based human rights activist Jaka Bizilj told Bild newspaper.
Navalny was taken ill earlier on Thursday with suspected poisoning and currently lies in a coma in a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk. In 2018, Slovenian-born Bizilj brought anti-Kremlin activist Pyotr Verzilov to Berlin for treatment after he was poisoned in Moscow."An ambulance plane with specialists for coma patients will leave this evening," Bizilj told Bild. "If Navalny is in a state to be transported tomorrow morning, the plane will immediately fly to Berlin. His wife will accompany him."
Saudi-led coalition in Yemen says it intercepted and downed drone
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2020 09:11 PM
The US CDC reports 172,416 deaths from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2020 09:06 PM
Hundreds of parents protest outside Justice Minister Nissenkorn's home
French sees 4,711 new COVID infections, close to lockdown record
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2020 08:39 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: Close to 800 people dead since start of pandemic
Iran warns against US push to trigger sanctions 'snapback'
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2020 07:40 PM
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 22.55 million, death toll at 787,681
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2020 07:34 PM
Incendiary balloons spark 42 fires in southern Israel
Italy sees 845 new COVID-19 cases, highest since end of lockdown
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2020 07:28 PM
TikTok removes 380,000 videos for violating hate speech policy
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2020 07:22 PM
Rivlin addresses Israel's youth in an open letter following Eilat rape
Iraq is open for US business, prime minister says; Trump eyes oil
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2020 07:00 PM
UK records second-highest daily COVID cases since June
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2020 06:28 PM
Netanyahu calls for new hearing on demolishing home of Ben Yigal's killer
Ethiopia protest clashes kill at least nine, most by gunshot
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2020 05:56 PM
