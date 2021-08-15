German soccer legend Gerd Mueller dies at 75

Germany great Gerd Mueller, widely regarded as one of the game's greatest goalscorers and nicknamed "Bomber der Nation", has died at the age of 75, his former club Bayern Munich said on Sunday.

"Today is a sad, black day for Bayern and all of its fans. Gerd Mueller was the greatest striker there has ever been and a fine person, a personality in world football," Bayern president Herbert Hainer said in a statement.



FC Bayern are mourning the passing of Gerd Müller.

The FC Bayern world is standing still today. The club and all its fans are mourning the death of Gerd Müller, who passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 75. — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 15, 2021

"We're united in deep sorrow with his wife Uschi and his family. Without Gerd Mueller, Bayern would not be the club we all love today. His name and the memory of him will live on forever."