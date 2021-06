The nominations include MK Gideon Sa'ar as Justice Minister and deputy prime minister, later to receive the Foreign Minister protfolio, MK Yifat Shasha-Biton as Education Minister and MK Yoaz Hendel as Communications Minister.

MK Ze'ev Elkin will become Construction and Housing Minister, as well as Jerusalem And Heritage Minister and the Liaison between the Knesset and Government.

The New Hope Party released its expected ministerial nominations on Saturday, ahead of Sunday's expected swearing in of the new government.