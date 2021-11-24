The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Gilboa Prison warden says he was made a scapegoat for prison break

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 24, 2021 09:56
Gilboa Prison warden Freddy Ben Sheetrit accused Israeli Prison Services (IPS) head Katy Perry of making him a scapegoat for the escape of six Palestinian security prisoners from the high-security facility.
Speaking to the government's investigation committee into the escape, Ben Sheetrit, on the verge of tears, said that he was marked as responsible for the prison break from the start.
"She asked [Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev] to fire me before the circumstances of the prison break were even investigated," he said.
COVID-19 in Israel: 603 Israelis test positive
By REUTERS
11/24/2021 10:44 AM
UK PM Johnson on 'great form' during Peppa Pig speech - deputy
By REUTERS
11/24/2021 10:02 AM
Russia conducts Black Sea military drills with aircraft, ships
By REUTERS
11/24/2021 10:01 AM
China firmly opposes US inviting Taiwan to democracy summit
By REUTERS
11/24/2021 09:53 AM
Ukraine starts 'special operation' near border with Belarus
By REUTERS
11/24/2021 09:16 AM
Israeli Border Police evacuate Geulat Zion settler outpost
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2021 08:19 AM
Benny Gantz arrives in Morocco
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2021 01:44 AM
231 naval mines destroyed by Saudi coalition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/23/2021 10:37 PM
UN atomic watchdog chief cancels planned news conference post Iran trip
By REUTERS
11/23/2021 10:14 PM
Jury awards $25 million in damages over 2017 Charlottesville rally - NBC
By REUTERS
11/23/2021 10:07 PM
Sudan PM Hamdok says he discussed ending violence against protesters
By REUTERS
11/23/2021 10:06 PM
Coronavirus commissioner: We may be on our way to 5th wave
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/23/2021 08:31 PM
Rocket sirens to be tested in Ashdod on Wednesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/23/2021 08:08 PM
Two killed, 16 injured in explosion at Serbian rocket engine plant
By REUTERS
11/23/2021 07:17 PM
Gunshots fired at police and firemen on Martinique
By REUTERS
11/23/2021 03:37 PM
