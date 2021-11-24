Gilboa Prison warden says he was made a scapegoat for prison break

Gilboa Prison warden Freddy Ben Sheetrit accused Israeli Prison Services (IPS) head Katy Perry of making him a scapegoat for the escape of six Palestinian security prisoners from the high-security facility.

Speaking to the government's investigation committee into the escape, Ben Sheetrit, on the verge of tears, said that he was marked as responsible for the prison break from the start.

"She asked [Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev] to fire me before the circumstances of the prison break were even investigated," he said.