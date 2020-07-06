Gov't approves draft law for immediate enactment of emergency regulations

According to the amendment to the law, the Knesset Committee will discuss decisions and decide whether to approve them, in whole or in part, within seven days of the said date. An extension of up to three more days is allowed.
To the extent that the relevant committee does not approve the government's decision within the aforementioned period, the decisions will be brought to the Knesset plenum as soon as possible. Alongside the Knesset approval process, the decisions will come into effect and will be implemented immediately upon government approval. If the committee or the Knesset plenary decides not to approve the said order or if it has not made a decision on the matter within the time allowed - the validity of the order will expire.