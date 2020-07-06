Gov't approves draft law for immediate enactment of emergency regulations

An extension of up to three more days is allowed. According to the amendment to the law, the Knesset Committee will discuss decisions and decide whether to approve them, in whole or in part, within seven days of the said date.An extension of up to three more days is allowed.

Alongside the Knesset approval process, the decisions will come into effect and will be implemented immediately upon government approval. If the committee or the Knesset plenary decides not to approve the said order or if it has not made a decision on the matter within the time allowed - the validity of the order will expire. To the extent that the relevant committee does not approve the government's decision within the aforementioned period, the decisions will be brought to the Knesset plenum as soon as possible.

The government approved the draft law for the amendment and validation of emergency regulations so that the restrictions on which the government decides will take effect immediately.The bill will be passed for approval of the Knesset plenum immediately.