Gov't approves lockdown on neighborhoods in Netivot, Beit Shemesh

In Beit Shemesh, the ministry said there are 399 patients, up 22% in three days. In Netivot there are 89 sick people, up 19%.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
APRIL 24, 2020 17:42
Police officers close synagogues and disperse public gatherings in an ultra orthodox Jewish neighborhood in Beit Shemesh, following the government's decisions, in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus on March 31, 2020 (photo credit: YAAKOV LEDERMAN)
Police officers close synagogues and disperse public gatherings in an ultra orthodox Jewish neighborhood in Beit Shemesh, following the government's decisions, in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus on March 31, 2020
(photo credit: YAAKOV LEDERMAN)
The government has approved placing a closure on the cities of Netivot and Beit Shemesh on Friday just before the start of Shabbat. The move was due to the high level of coronavirus in the area, including a sharp spike in the number of patients in the last three days.
In Netivot, the coronavirus started to spread after two families hosted non-nuclear family members on Seder night, against the regulations of the Health Ministry. The data released by the ministry on Friday morning showed that Netivot has 89 sick patients out of a population of 36,511 residents – an increase of 19% from three days prior.
In Beit Shemesh, the ministry said there are 399 patients, up 22% in three days.
The restrictions take effect on Sunday morning and will last a period of five days, until May 1 at 6 a.m.
The restrictions do not apply to the whole cities, but to certain areas. 
As with the lockdowns on Bnei Brak and parts of Jerusalem earlier this month, the Defense Ministry and the Home Front Command will work to ensure residents have enough food and other essential services. Those closures were lifted last week after the Health Ministry reported "encouraging data."
The move came only hours after the government approved easing the emergency regulations on the rest of the country, allowing more businesses to open, including hairdressers and beauty salons and restaurants and cafes for pickup and takeaway. The new regulations go into effect at midnight on Saturday night.


